SIR queries that keep blowing in the wind

The Rules provide that the revision of rolls under Section 21(2) shall either be an intensive revision or a summary revision. The former effectively means a de novo preparation of rolls with enumerators visiting every household and collecting names and particulars of all adult members ordinarily residing there. For collecting such details, the electoral registration officer (ERO) is to send a letter (through enumerators) addressed to an occupant of the house (the head of the family or a senior member) whose responsibility it then becomes to provide the details. The ERO’s letter, for which there is a statutory format in Form 4, also clearly specifies that only names of persons who are Indian citizens and ordinarily resident there should be furnished. The list so provided is signed by the person giving the details, thereby owning responsibility for the data furnished.

Penal provisions in Section 31 of the 1950 Act providing for imprisonment up to a year is a deterrence and remedy for any false information. With the details so collected, a draft roll is published for claims and objections. What emerges from the Rules, therefore, is that for making the draft roll in an intensive revision, the details provided by the head of family form the basis; they do not specify any particular set of documents for establishing citizenship or tracing link to any previous roll.

On the other hand, a summary revision of the roll is primarily for updating and purifying an existing roll with additions, deletions and corrections. Claims and objections are invited on the current roll, using it as the basic draft. In both the intensive and summary revisions, the ERO is required to publish details of claims and objections through a notice at his office, and may either accept a claim or objection if there is no demand for a hearing from any person and the ERO is satisfied about the validity of the claim or objection. Similarly, the ERO may upfront reject a claim or objection if it is not made within the specified period, or is not made in the prescribed format and manner. In other cases, the ERO decides claims and objections after affording the opportunity of a hearing to the persons concerned and the final roll is brought out thereafter.

Sub-section (3) of Section 21 of the 1950 Act empowers the Election Commission to order a special revision of the roll of any constituency or part of a constituency after recording the reasons. This special revision can be done at any time and conducted in the manner as the Election Commission may deem fit. For the ‘special intensive revision’ conducted in Bihar in the second half of last year, and subsequently in a dozen other states, the Election Commission invoked this special provision to specify new measures such as linkage to the rolls of 2002/2003 and supporting documentary evidence.