When a rebel faces a mutiny on her own ship

What Bengal did this week, India has done before. Yet the turn of events in the fourth-most populous state was stunning given that none of this was thinkable even on May 3.

A month after the BJP’s spectacular triumph of winning a two-thirds majority in the state, the declaration of autonomy by two-thirds of Trinamool Congress legislators is a resounding vote of no-confidence against Mamata Banerjee in general and, more specifically, against Abhishek Banerjee, denying the nephew locus standi as the party’s national general secretary.

The disintegration of Trinamool is a body blow to Mamata Banerjee—for she embodies the party. The break from the past is even more remarkable when you consider that a relative newcomer in Trinamool politics, Ritabrata Banerjee, has been selected leader of the breakaway group of 58 legislators, who have been recognised by the new Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose as the principal opposition.

It’s a flame-out Mamata does not appear to have anticipated herself. It leaves her alienated from the party she founded in 1998 after quitting the Congress. The likelihood of this eruption seemed improbable before May 4. Before and during the election, the Trinamool Congress was a large, popular, dominating political presence in West Bengal. However, after the breakup, it now seems entirely expected, as more and more legislators and other party leaders spew venom against Abhishek’s monopolisation of power and Mamata’s acquiescence, if not active indulgence of his takeover as the dynastic successor.

The crisis in the Trinamool Congress is familiar in most regional parties founded by or taken captive by a single family. A game of thrones is triggered when the right of a son or daughter to succeed the founder is challenged by an upwardly-mobile popular leader from outside the family. The fight between the bloodline and the outsider is a replay of feudal succession battles. Political parties are not hereditary fiefdoms, even when the parallels are unmistakable.