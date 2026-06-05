India-Thailand ties | A civilisational partnership for changing times

There are some cities in the world that announce themselves merely through skylines and infrastructure. Bangkok, however, possesses something rarer: a civilisational soul. It is at once ancient and modern, deeply rooted yet remarkably dynamic—a city where gilded temples stand beside towers of global commerce, where tradition does not retreat before modernity but converses with it. As an Indian visiting Thailand, one cannot help but feel not estrangement, but familiarity.

India and Thailand are linked by far more than diplomatic protocol or commercial engagement. Ours is a relationship rooted in centuries of cultural familiarity and maritime interaction. From the influence of Buddhist traditions to the enduring resonance of the Ramayana in Thai cultural life, from linguistic and artistic exchanges to shared spiritual inheritances, it becomes evident that the connections between our societies predate the modern nation-state itself.

Indeed, when one walks through Bangkok, Ayutthaya, or Chiang Mai, one encounters echoes of a shared Asian heritage interpreted through uniquely Thai genius and sensibility. The very vocabulary of kingship, spirituality, art and classical literature in Thailand bears testimony to centuries of intellectual and cultural exchange across the Bay of Bengal. These links were not forged through conquest, but through monks, merchants, scholars and travellers who built bridges of understanding long before modern diplomacy institutionalised relations. But while history has given our relationship depth, the future now demands greater ambition.

The truth is that India and Thailand remain, in many respects, under-partnered relative to their potential. Thailand stands today as one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic economies—a major manufacturing hub, a gateway to ASEAN markets, and a country with impressive capabilities in tourism, logistics, food processing, healthcare, hospitality and electronics. India, meanwhile, offers scale, talent, technological capacity, a rapidly expanding consumer market, and growing manufacturing and digital ecosystems. The complementarities are compelling and the global economic environment increasingly strengthens the case for closer collaboration between our two countries.