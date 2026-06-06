Gens Y & Z: Marching ahead to a different beat

For the youth today, increased competition, shrinking opportunities and a foggy road ahead are the signs of the times. The impact of unexpected systemic jolts—be it the cancellation of the NEET examination or tightening of visa rules for study and work abroad—is what they have to deal with. The CBSE exam fiasco, which has affected a huge number of students, is another stark example of the challenges youngsters are up against.

Like every generation before them, Gen Y (Millenials) and Gen Z members are scrutinised for attitudes and responses. Being digital natives, the cohorts of population born after the 1990s have a characteristic online presence, within which reside their sources of information and influence. The choice of courses to study, social interactions, financial transactions, shopping and work are all enabled by digital platforms.

They have access to considerable resources and their decisions, be it watching a movie or making a purchase, are shaped by research on social media, which is about user experience and recommendations. Thus, they are not merely consumers, but are instrumental in driving demand. Unlike their parents, who spent a lifetime building a career at the same workplace, recent generations seek flexibility—more of them are opting out of extractive business systems that cause burnouts.

Gen Z workers constitute about a quarter of India’s formal corporate workforce. Their behaviour comes in for critical appraisal at the workplace. Rejection of rigid hierarchical structures, choosing conscious ‘unbossing’ and focusing on expertise over traditional supervisory roles are shaping their career trajectories. There is a paradigm shift in their approach to work. They are ready to switch jobs, go on short-notice holidays and prioritise work-life balance.