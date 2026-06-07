Faithline | The month that God claimed

Do we need a particular reason to remember Sri Krishna every day? Nevertheless, some calendar events are said to make the remembrance even more special. Krishna’s actual jayanti, or advent anniversary, is on the Ashtami Tithi or eighth day of the Krishna Paksha, the dark fortnight of the moon in the month of Bhadrapada (August-September). This year, it will occur on Friday, September 4. But here’s a sweet fact. Krishna’s birthday is also observed every month on the eighth day of the moon’s dark fortnight. This month it occurs today, on June 8. This remembrance is especially significant because it falls during Adhik Maas.

Adhik Maas or the ‘extra month’ comes by every thirty-two months, sixteen days and eight ghadis—a ghadi being a unit of twenty-four minutes. It is the 'leap' month that synchronises the lunar calendar, which has 354 days, with the solar calendar, which has 365. This year, it’s between May 17 and June 15, which is why the festival dates after it have been pushed back.

The regular months of the Indian calendar have old-established names and powers. They are: Chaitra, Vaisakh, Jyestha, Asadh, Shravan, Bhadrapada, Ashvin, Kartik, Agrahayana, Paus, Magh and Phalgun.

It seems that with so much to remember already, nobody had the time to bother with the extra month. They called it Adhik Maas, the additional month, and that took care of that. But, goes the touching tale, the spirit of Adhik Maas minded very much. “I don’t have a proper name,” it mourned, “though I am the quickstep trod between the stately measures danced by the sun and the moon. But do I get any respect? No, I don’t. Where are my feasts and festivals? Nor am I claimed by any deity. It’s disheartening being the thirteenth month and showing up at different times of the year, every 32 months, 16 days and eight ghadis. I confuse and irritate people and they say things like, ‘Oh no, it’s the additional month again. Fasts and austerities, can’t do this, can’t do that. Adhik Maas is a bother and a bore.’ I’m not unfair, I see their point of view, and I don’t blame them. But I can’t help feeling very low-spirited.”