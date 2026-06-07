The economy matters, so does context

Bill Clinton’s famous 1992 campaign quip, “It’s the economy, stupid”, has become a perennial refrain in democratic politics. It ends up meaning many things, of course. But the underlying message is clear: to the citizenry, which is also the electorate, the economy matters more than ideology.

No wonder that in India today, it echoes in a chorus of criticism portraying an economy in dire straits. Opposition voices, sections of the media and imported analytical frameworks paint a picture of collapse, stagnation and policy failure. Yet a dispassionate assessment reveals that India is not doing too badly.

Growth remains robust by global standards, inflation is largely contained and structural vulnerabilities, especially the oil shock caused by the Iran war, haven’t crushed us. Even when combined with capital flight, current account deficits and low foreign direct investment. My point is simple: let’s not overdo the doom and gloom. Instead, let’s turn this crisis into an opportunity. Yes, rather than chest-beating and ideological bashing, the current crisis should spur long-postponed reforms.

But first, let us look at the fundamentals. For fiscal year 2025-26, India’s real GDP growth has come in at 7.7 percent, with the January-March quarter accelerating to 7.8 percent. This positions India as the fastest-growing major economy in the G20, even amid global headwinds including US tariffs, supply chain disruptions and West Asian conflicts. Manufacturing, trade, transport and financial services have shown strong gains, underscoring momentum from domestic demand, services exports and continuity in reforms.