Cooling Epic Fury despite Bibi

Sunday, the hundredth day of Operation Epic Fury—the joint military campaign launched by the US and Israel against Iran—turned out to be one of dramatic developments. It started with Israel attacking a stronghold of Hezbollah in Beirut in response to earlier missile and drone attacks on northern Israel. Iran, which had forewarned Israel, responded with measured missile attacks on northern Israel. The day ended with a stern telephone call from President Donald Trump to Prime Minister ‘Bibi’ Netanyahu not to retaliate. But Netanyahu defied Trump to attack Tehran, Isfahan and Tabriz on Sunday night.

Reciprocal strikes continued the next day, with the Houthi forces escalating their involvement. However, later in the day, Iran officially announced the end of its military operations against Israel following a public push by Trump for a ceasefire, but confirming it would respond with severe strikes if Israel continued its offensive operations. It is significant that while Iran had earlier warned that it would escalate by striking both US and Israeli assets, not only did it confine its attacks to Israel, but also heeded Trump’s call to stop the attacks.

The hopes for ending the war, which had seemed imminent two weeks ago, were dashed by Israel’s major military attacks in southern Lebanon. When Netanyahu ordered Israel Defense Forces in southern Lebanon to advance towards Beirut, Iran immediately suspended the exchange of messages with the US for concluding a memorandum of understanding, insisting that a ceasefire across all fronts including Lebanon was a prerequisite. Tehran also threatened it would also close the Bab-el-Mandeb at one end of the Red Sea.

As Iran’s decision would further delay opening of the Strait of Hormuz, which has become an urgent priority for Trump, he immediately forced Netanyahu to stop bombarding Beirut. The US also hosted trilateral negotiations early this month where Israel and Lebanon agreed on a truce, contingent on complete cessation of fire by Hezbollah and its evacuation from South Lebanon. They also agreed to establish pilot zones in South Lebanon where the Lebanese Armed Forces would assume full control. This, however, was immediately rejected by Hezbollah, demanding full withdrawal of the IDF from South Lebanon, roughly 10 percent of the nation’s territory.