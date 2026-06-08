Many colours in kaleidoscope of democracy

Democracy is a political discourse built on the poetics of difference. Everything, from a cliché to a policy of monoculture, tends to defeat both diversity and democracy. A philosopher friend of mine remarked that while the slogan ‘liberty, equality, fraternity’ may be critical, it is not complete. It needs a second triangle: ‘diversity, difference and dialogue’.

To turn democracy into an everyday affair, of late, the logic of number has embodied an electoralism that has diminished the idea of difference. Electoral democracy has become a pursuit of majoritarianism and authoritarianism. Difference suddenly seems to have acquired a sense of impotence. But one has to emphasise that the difference provides both the identity and dynamics of democracy.

Two stories illustrate the power of difference, the logic of variety. The first is about the scientist K S Krishnan, the first director of the National Physical Laboratory. I remember he had come home to visit my parents when I was 8. My younger sister sat regally on his lap in a pavada. Krishnan asked her quietly, “What colour is your pavada?” She quickly replied, “Red”. He smiled and said, “Red is a convent school colour. Sivappu encompasses more nuances, more shades than the standard Indian red can visualise.” He emphasised that when colour provided the gradient of difference, it came impregnated with multiple meanings. Standardising colour was not the answer to difference.

Colour, in the sense, is not just a nominal difference. It implicates the social and adds a sense of responsibility. This was brought out brilliantly by the scientist C V Seshadri. He pointed out that obsolescence threatened diversity. That natural indigo disappeared with the emergence of the synthetic dye. But Seshadri showed how Uzramma and the Dastkar group reconstructed the original dye by working with craftsmen’s memories. The dye, they explained, were a set of relationships, a way of work, of livelihood, and a life-world of relationships. The dye from memory became a reinvention. Colour added its own political implications.