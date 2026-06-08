The Postponed Africa Summit and India’s Missed Development Moment

Beyond Aid: The Emerging Battle over Knowledge and Technology

The future development divide may no longer be determined primarily by capital flows. Increasingly, it may be shaped by access to technology, institutional capacity, manufacturing ecosystems, and knowledge systems. Artificial intelligence, semiconductors, clean energy technologies, biotechnology, digital payments, and critical minerals processing could define future inequalities far more profoundly than traditional trade asymmetries. In this context, many developing countries fear the emergence of a new form of dependency - one rooted not in finance, but in technology and knowledge concentration. This is where India has an important story to tell. India’s digital public infrastructure experience, from Aadhaar to UPI and broader DPI systems, represents one of the few scalable development models that combine affordability, inclusion, and technological sovereignty. It demonstrates that countries can build large-scale digital ecosystems without becoming permanently dependent on closed foreign platforms. This is not merely a technical success; it is a developmental proposition. India could have used the India–Africa Forum Summit to advance a distinctly twentyfirst century vision of development cooperation — one centred not on perpetual assistance, but on capability creation. Such a framework would likely have resonated strongly across Africa, where countries increasingly seek industrial ecosystems, digital infrastructure, skilling partnerships, energy access, and technology collaboration rather than narrowly defined aid packages. Equally important, India could have advanced a more balanced conversation on climate and development. Across much of the Global South, there is growing concern that climate-linked standards, carbon border adjustment mechanisms, ESG conditionalities, and green trade barriers could evolve into new constraints on industrialisation. India has consistently argued that sustainability and development cannot be treated as competing objectives. Poor countries cannot decarbonise through deindustrialisation. That position carries weight in Africa, where energy access remains one of the defining developmental challenges. India is uniquely positioned to argue for climate cooperation that expands developmental space through affordable finance, technology-sharing, and transitional flexibility — rather than through frameworks that unintentionally narrow economic options for developing economies.