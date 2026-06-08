The Postponed Africa Summit and India’s Missed Development Moment

The postponement of the India–Africa Forum Summit is more than just a diplomatic delay, ostensibly because of the outbreak of Ebola in certain parts of Africa. It represents a missed strategic opportunity for India at a time when the global conversation on development cooperation is being fundamentally redefined. Across the world, old assumptions about aid, growth, climate responsibility, technology access, and economic sovereignty are under intense scrutiny. Yet, at precisely this moment, India. perhaps the country best positioned to shape a new development narrative for the Global South, risks under-articulating its own distinctive vision. That matters because the global development architecture is in transition. For decades, development cooperation was framed largely through a donor-recipient model dominated by Western institutions and priorities. While this framework contributed significantly to poverty reduction and institution-building in many regions, it also generated deep frustrations: excessive conditionalities, slow-moving bureaucracies, fragmented financing mechanisms, and developmental templates often insufficiently aligned with national priorities. Today, however, the landscape is changing rapidly. The rise of emerging powers, the fragmentation of globalisation, climate-linked trade measures, technological concentration, supply-chain realignments, and the growing importance of digital infrastructure are all reshaping what development itself means. In this changing world, Africa is no longer peripheral to the global conversation; it is central to it. By 2050, one in four people on the planet will be African. The continent will shape the future of energy transitions, food security, digital growth, critical minerals, urbanisation, and industrialisation. Any meaningful conversation about the future of development cooperation that does not place Africa at its centre is detached from geopolitical and economic reality. This is precisely why the India–Africa Forum Summit mattered far beyond symbolism.
India’s Unique Voice in the Development Debate
India occupies a uniquely consequential position in these discussions because it embodies multiple developmental identities simultaneously. It remains home to immense developmental challenges, while also emerging as a provider of development assistance, digital public infrastructure, humanitarian relief, capacity-building, and South-South cooperation. Unlike many traditional powers, India understands both the frustrations of being a recipient and the responsibilities of being a partner. Few countries possess such credibility across both sides of the development equation. This has shaped India’s distinctive approach to Africa. Indian engagement has generally been perceived as less prescriptive, more demand-driven, and more respectful of local priorities than traditional aid frameworks. India’s lines of credit, ITEC programmes, educational exchanges, digital partnerships, healthcare cooperation, and small development projects have often been appreciated because they emphasise partnership rather than paternalism. Recent formulations from India’s diplomatic leadership increasingly reflect this philosophy. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar has repeatedly described development cooperation as a “key pillar of partnership.” The language itself is important. India increasingly avoids speaking in the vocabulary of aid. Instead, it speaks of resilience, digital transformation, skilling, connectivity, institution-building, and tangible outcomes on the ground. This shift is not merely semantic. It reflects a deeper intellectual evolution; one that India should articulate far more assertively at global forums. The postponed Summit would have provided precisely such an opportunity.
Beyond Aid: The Emerging Battle over Knowledge and Technology
The future development divide may no longer be determined primarily by capital flows. Increasingly, it may be shaped by access to technology, institutional capacity, manufacturing ecosystems, and knowledge systems. Artificial intelligence, semiconductors, clean energy technologies, biotechnology, digital payments, and critical minerals processing could define future inequalities far more profoundly than traditional trade asymmetries. In this context, many developing countries fear the emergence of a new form of dependency - one rooted not in finance, but in technology and knowledge concentration. This is where India has an important story to tell. India’s digital public infrastructure experience, from Aadhaar to UPI and broader DPI systems, represents one of the few scalable development models that combine affordability, inclusion, and technological sovereignty. It demonstrates that countries can build large-scale digital ecosystems without becoming permanently dependent on closed foreign platforms. This is not merely a technical success; it is a developmental proposition. India could have used the India–Africa Forum Summit to advance a distinctly twentyfirst century vision of development cooperation — one centred not on perpetual assistance, but on capability creation. Such a framework would likely have resonated strongly across Africa, where countries increasingly seek industrial ecosystems, digital infrastructure, skilling partnerships, energy access, and technology collaboration rather than narrowly defined aid packages. Equally important, India could have advanced a more balanced conversation on climate and development. Across much of the Global South, there is growing concern that climate-linked standards, carbon border adjustment mechanisms, ESG conditionalities, and green trade barriers could evolve into new constraints on industrialisation. India has consistently argued that sustainability and development cannot be treated as competing objectives. Poor countries cannot decarbonise through deindustrialisation. That position carries weight in Africa, where energy access remains one of the defining developmental challenges. India is uniquely positioned to argue for climate cooperation that expands developmental space through affordable finance, technology-sharing, and transitional flexibility — rather than through frameworks that unintentionally narrow economic options for developing economies.
Why India must shape the next Development Narrative
The postponement of the India–Africa Forum Summit therefore represents a lost opportunity not only diplomatically, but intellectually and strategically. At a time when multiple global powers are competing aggressively for influence across Africa, India needed a platform to articulate how its approach differs — and why it matters. Because development cooperation today is no longer simply about aid flows. It is increasingly about shaping the legitimacy of the global order itself. If developing countries conclude that global systems permanently lock them into subordinate technological and economic roles, fragmentation and distrust will deepen. But if development cooperation genuinely expands national capabilities, strengthens autonomy, and creates pathways to industrialisation, it can become a stabilising force in an increasingly fractured world. India is perhaps uniquely placed to champion such a vision. It combines developmental experience, democratic legitimacy, technological capability, and Global South credibility in ways few countries can replicate. But visions do not speak for themselves. They require articulation, institutionalisation, and sustained political signalling. The postponed Africa Summit would have been an ideal moment for India to drive home precisely such a message, namely that the future of development cooperation lies not in dependency management, but in capability creation; not in paternalism, but in partnership; and not merely in financing development, but in enabling autonomy. That opportunity should not remain postponed for too long.
(Views are personal)
Shishir Priyadarshi,
Chairman, Chintan Foundation,
New Delhi.