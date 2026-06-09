Bucking trends in Karnataka

Finally, the much-debated change of guard in Karnataka was taken forward by the Congress’s central leadership and the state has a new Chief Minister. For the past few months, it was becoming increasingly clear that D K Shivakumar taking over was not an ‘if’ but a ‘when’ question.

While it is true that in the past, similar promised transitions in Congress regimes had not been carried forward in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the Karnataka case seemed different. Shivakumar has been a key strategist for the Congress and a party loyalist close to the central leadership. It was also increasingly clear that outgoing CM Siddaramaiah, in his second term, would not lead the party in the 2028 Assembly polls. A new leader needs at least two years to establish himself in the position and take the campaign forward.

The leadership change has wider implications for the state’s politics, the Congress’s internal dynamics as well as the strategy of the leading opposition party, the BJP. Interestingly, in all this commotion over the past few weeks, very little was heard about the distant third player in state politics—the Janata Dal (S), a part of the NDA whose leader, H D Deve Gowda, would no longer be in Parliament three decades after relinquishing the post of the Prime Minister.

DKS’s takeover was not without its share of political drama. In the run-up, both the outgoing CM and the successor consistently maintained that a change of guard would be decided by the Congress’s central leadership. When the final action began, Siddaramaiah kept asserting that he had been asked to step down and was thus making way. He did not accept the offer to move to national politics. Being an influential OBC leader who had the longest chief ministerial tenure in the state, the party’s central leadership was keen to placate him. His son was made a minister, as were some key followers.