The silver lining in dark clouds over farm lands

Of all the sectors of the Indian economy affected by the Gulf war, agriculture, which employs more than two-fifths of the population, is the most vulnerable, as it also underpins exports and other industries. The sector has shown resilience to grow by 3-5 percent in recent years while its share of the GDP declined to 18 percent. Yet its contribution to the nation’s gross value added output increased from 24.38 percent in 2015 to 30.23 percent in 2023. So, when agriculture has a bad year, GDP growth falters. That is why the exacerbated uncertainty the sector currently faces deserves a closer scrutiny.

The biggest impact of the West Asian conflict on India’s primary sector involves shortages of compressed natural gas, LPG, petrol and diesel. This has led to inflation and hardships, especially for low- and middle-income families. Within these groups, farmers are the hardest hit because the cost of their production has risen even as the efficiency of their output is in question. The muted overall inflationary impact of it all probably highlights the outdated methods used to calculate inflation, rather than the ground reality.

It’s now clear fuel and fertiliser shortages will directly hinder agricultural growth, which has stayed around 4 percent—significantly below the 9 percent target needed to double farmers’ incomes. Since the start of the year, the cost of diesel used in tractors, irrigation and machinery has risen. The crude crisis has also disrupted fertiliser production, causing shortages of urea and anhydrous ammonia. Prices have jumped and some regions are reporting shortages.