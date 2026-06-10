Danger of cops playing commando

Between 1944 and 1970, the US routinely discarded thousands of tonnes of functioning arms and munitions into the sea. Aside from those considered ‘surplus’—a weasel word meaning excess, obsolete or unprofitable—the dumping was undertaken to clear the stockpiles for newer weaponry, and to circumvent strict decommissioning protocols.

During Operation CHASE—acronym for cut holes and sink ’em—in 1964-70, the US scuttled entire decommissioned ships loaded with chemical and newly ‘obsolete’ weapons in the deep ocean. The ironically named Operation Davy Jones’ Locker in 1946-48 sank ships loaded with munitions in the North Sea. During the Million-Dollar Point operation in 1945 in the South Pacific, the US Army bulldozed vast amounts of wartime equipment—tanks, jeeps, rifles—into the sea off Espiritu Santo (now in Vanuatu).

Way had to be made for flashy new weaponry from the arms factories that continued to boom, war or no war. The public saw through this uncommon profligacy and forced the US Congress to prohibit weapons jettisoning through the Marine Protection, Research, and Sanctuaries Act—also known as the Ocean Dumping Act—of 1972.

But what about the unstoppable supply line of surplus arms and munitions after 1972? Much of it began filtering down to the police after the start of Richard Nixon’s war on drugs in 1971, and increased exponentially with Ronald Reagan’s escalation of that ‘war’ in 1982. That was when the US Congress first authorised the then department of defense to transfer surplus equipment—in any shape or form, handheld or driven—to law enforcement agencies. By 1997, the ‘1033 Program’ under the National Defense Authorization Act was actively pushing the latest armaments to the police—including in school districts—after marking them, new as they were, as military surplus. The US police are today, in general, considered heavily armed enough to fight wars abroad.