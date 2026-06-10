Time to let go of coyness about soft power

At a specially-convened briefing by the ministry of external affairs, its new Secretary (East), Rudrendra Tandon, was asked directly and indirectly about the acting President’s visit to Sathya Sai Baba sanctuaries. Tandon first avoided an answer, saying: “Regarding the programme, we have already informed you about it.” MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal evasively chipped in. “You are already familiar with the programme.” When reporters persisted, Tandon added: “On the private part of the programme, I don’t think… because these are private. But as coming from a family, it is good that if she does go there, it is very good.” [Sic]

It is unfathomable why the MEA is coy about such spiritual excursions by foreign visitors who combine them with official business. Especially when the visitors themselves want to speak about them and be photographed or videographed in places like Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi, or for that matter, at the Taj Mahal in Agra. Rubio was upset on record that during his recent visit to Agra along with his wife Jeanette Dousdebes, the accompanying American media team was not allowed to travel with him.

It is true that according to convention, such diversions are outside the business of the State, but protocol is changing worldwide. The MEA must adapt to changes to include the country’s soft power appeal in promoting leadership chemistry in international engagement. It began promoting the Buddhist tourism circuit at the request of East Asia’s Buddhist nations. Why not do the same with places like Puttaparthi, Shirdi and Tirupati?

In 2023, Ukraine’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emine Dzhaparova, revealed that she had visited Sathya Sai Baba institutions in Puttaparthi seven times as she made her way there for the eighth time. The MEA was coy about that part of her programme, too. When India indicated that it was not keen on her bilateral visit at all—she was the first minister from Ukraine to travel to New Delhi after the war with Russia began—she used her multiple spiritual connections in India to wangle that trip. That visit certainly helped enhance Dzhaparova’s stature back home because India was then seen as more supportive of Russia in its conflict with Ukraine.