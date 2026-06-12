Blood flows as fragile pause does nothing to cap costs

In a single Thursday, the war over Iran shifted from the brink of a catastrophe to the cusp of a deal. On June 11, President Donald Trump threatened to strike Iran “very hard” and seize Kharg island, through which nine-tenths of Iranian oil flows; by nightfall, he had called off the strikes, announced an agreement “approved” by all parties—Iran among them—and predicted a signing in Europe within days. It was at least the eighth time since February that he cancelled strikes at the last moment—a rhythm of ultimatum and reprieve that should temper any euphoria.

Yet the breakthrough is more of a declaration than a fact. Tehran offered no confirmation; its semi-official Fars news agency said Iran had agreed to no memorandum of understanding, though it judged an eventual approval likely. Israel went further, refusing to recognise any agreement, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly blindsided by the announcement. The framework, brokered in late-night exchanges between Qatari and Iranian negotiators, focuses narrowly on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the US naval blockade, while deferring decisions on Iran’s nuclear programme and over $16 billion in frozen Iranian funds. Trump stressed that the blockade remains in effect until the ink is dry.

That a deal remains elusive after 100 days of conflict reflects irreconcilable ends, only partly papered over. Washington’s mix of strikes, blockade and coercion seeks hard limits on Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes and its proxies, plus freedom of navigation. Tehran, reconstituted around Mojtaba Khamenei and an ascendant Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps after Ali Khamenei’s death, treats its energy lifeline, sanctions relief and security guarantees as non-negotiable. The result is a double blockade around Hormuz—American warships throttling Iranian ports, while Iran restricts the waterway carrying a fifth of the world’s seaborne oil. Iran declared the strait closed after Thursday’s attacks; Washington insists shipping still flows.

Into that gap has stepped a crowded field of mediators. Qatar has emerged as the indispensable broker of the present draft, its envoys hammering out the text with Iranian negotiators while its emir pressed the case with Trump by telephone. The UAE and Pakistan, too, urged restraint. Earlier direct talks hosted by Pakistan had collapsed over what Tehran called excessive demands, and Oman’s quiet neutrality continues in the background. The latest escalation has again unnerved the Gulf, exposing the paradox its leaders long dreaded—that dependence on the US as guarantor offers no insulation from the costs of its military choices.