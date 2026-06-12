Making engineers who can engineer nation's success

Every year, India mints roughly 15 lakh fresh engineering graduates. Add to this the fact that one in every six humans on the planet is Indian. By a reasonable arithmetic of talent, we may aspire to have roughly one in six of the world’s most valuable deep-tech companies founded on Indian soil. Why is that not the case?

As artificial intelligence absorbs more routine cognitive work, the engineers whose value endures will be those who build. Now imagine a pavilion under which a nation of builders can invent, design and make. Such a structure can be raised by four pillars—standing for four reforms—bearing equal load. Erect three to perfection and leave the fourth unraised, and the roof never goes up. Raise even one weakly, and the whole structure tilts. Each of these four reforms addresses a different stage in the making of an engineer.

Signal that building matters: Entrance exams to India’s elite engineering institutions—most prominently, the IITs’ Joint Entrance Examination—are analytically demanding. The challenge is that they stand today as the only signal reaching students, parents and schools—and that signal asks nothing about building, making or the hands-on work that defines an engineer. This signal shapes the behaviour at every level in society.

We propose a ‘maker portfolio’ as a supplementary admissions component. Structured documentation of sustained, hands-on work—a project designed and built, a device assembled, an experiment run. It need not be sophisticated, but it must be real. Candidates would still clear the JEE; after that threshold, the portfolio would carry meaningful weight—as a tie-breaker, bonus or a dedicated pathway for a small number of seats. Once that signal lands and behaviour changes, students tinker, parents stop dismissing making, schools create space for projects.