4,399 days: A historic mandate, transforming India

On June 10, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the longest-serving elected prime minister in India’s history, completing 4,399 consecutive days in office and surpassing the previous record held by Jawaharlal Nehru.
This milestone is not merely about longevity in office. It is a reflection of the extraordinary trust that the people of India have placed in one leader and one vision across three successive general elections.
In 2014, India voted for change. In 2019, it voted for performance. In 2024, it voted for continuity, confidence and the promise of a developed India. Few democratic leaders anywhere in the world have secured such a sustained and emphatic endorsement from their people.
At a time when many democracies are grappling with instability, fractured mandates and frequent political transitions, India has demonstrated the strength that comes from decisive leadership backed by popular legitimacy. The world’s largest democracy has shown that political stability and democratic accountability can go hand in hand.
Over the last twelve years, India has undergone a transformation that has touched virtually every aspect of national life.
From financial inclusion and social welfare to infrastructure, digital governance and economic reform, governance has increasingly become synonymous with scale, speed and transparency. Hundreds of millions have gained access to banking, housing, sanitation, clean cooking fuel and healthcare. Roads, railways, airports and logistics networks have expanded at an unprecedented pace, creating the foundations of a modern and aspirational India.
The Digital India revolution has placed India at the forefront of technology-enabled governance. Today, India leads the world in real-time digital payments, possesses globally admired digital public infrastructure and has emerged as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem. Technology is no longer the privilege of a few; it has become an instrument of empowerment for millions.
Equally significant has been the rise of women-led development. Through greater financial inclusion, entrepreneurship, education and grassroots participation, women have become central stakeholders in India’s growth story. Their empowerment is no longer viewed as a social objective alone but as a national development imperative.
India’s growing stature on the global stage has been another defining feature of this era. Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India has emerged as a trusted voice in global affairs and a reliable partner in trade, technology, development and humanitarian assistance.
Whether during crises, international negotiations or global economic transitions, India today speaks with confidence and is heard with respect.
The journey has also been marked by a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability. India’s renewable energy capacity has expanded dramatically, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies are being embraced at scale, and pioneering conservation efforts have demonstrated that development and environmental stewardship can advance together.
Yet the significance of this moment extends beyond policy and governance.
Prime Minister Modi’s journey, from humble beginnings to becoming India’s longest-serving elected prime minister, is a testament to the strength of Indian democracy itself. It reflects a nation where public service, perseverance and dedication can take an individual from the grassroots to the highest elected office.
Having served for more than twelve years as chief minister of Gujarat and twelve years as prime minister, Narendra Modi has now spent nearly twenty-five years as an elected head of government. Few leaders in modern democratic history have enjoyed such longevity while continuing to command such broad public support.
History will remember the number—4,399 days. But future generations may remember this period for something far greater: the transformation of India into a more confident, capable, connected and globally influential nation.
Today is not only a milestone in the life of one leader. It is a milestone in the democratic journey of India.
A moment that reflects the trust of 140 crore Indians. A moment that celebrates continuity, stability and development. A moment that reaffirms the collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat. 4,399 days.
Three mandates. One vision. A stronger India.
Amit Malviya
National head of BJP’s Information & Technology and Sah Prabhari of West Bengal
Views are personal