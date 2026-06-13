4,399 days: A historic mandate, transforming India

On June 10, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the longest-serving elected prime minister in India’s history, completing 4,399 consecutive days in office and surpassing the previous record held by Jawaharlal Nehru.

This milestone is not merely about longevity in office. It is a reflection of the extraordinary trust that the people of India have placed in one leader and one vision across three successive general elections.

In 2014, India voted for change. In 2019, it voted for performance. In 2024, it voted for continuity, confidence and the promise of a developed India. Few democratic leaders anywhere in the world have secured such a sustained and emphatic endorsement from their people.

At a time when many democracies are grappling with instability, fractured mandates and frequent political transitions, India has demonstrated the strength that comes from decisive leadership backed by popular legitimacy. The world’s largest democracy has shown that political stability and democratic accountability can go hand in hand.

Over the last twelve years, India has undergone a transformation that has touched virtually every aspect of national life.

From financial inclusion and social welfare to infrastructure, digital governance and economic reform, governance has increasingly become synonymous with scale, speed and transparency. Hundreds of millions have gained access to banking, housing, sanitation, clean cooking fuel and healthcare. Roads, railways, airports and logistics networks have expanded at an unprecedented pace, creating the foundations of a modern and aspirational India.