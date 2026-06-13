The evolving symbolism of power dressing

Lawyers sport it. Corporate executives flaunt it. Even callow job aspirants wear it to interviews. But when a newly-minted chief minister shows up in one in Tamil Nadu, it can raise eyebrows. On that rests the power of symbolism and context in political dressing.

Power dressing has a whole new meaning in India, thanks to the bittersweet memories of the British Raj. It gets more complicated when dresses reflect style, attitude and contrasting shades of ideology. Given the pluralistic but chequered past of social conflicts in India, outfits can be read like tarot cards, with deep symbolism.

Tamil Nadu’s latest actor-leader thundered that his decision to wear a black-and-white suit instead of traditional ethnic clothes symbolised transparency and simplicity. “Is it meant only for people in positions of authority? There is nothing like that,” he said.

How things have changed, I said to myself in what seemed like the reverse of a reverse swing. Mahatma Gandhi wore his famous dhoti after shedding the fancy lawyer suits he had sported for decades in Britain and South Africa. The homespun dress led to Winston Churchill’s infamous description of him as a “half-naked fakir”, which in turn helped Gandhi invoke the spirit of swadeshi pride that showed empathy for the suffering masses.

Things have come a full circle, because for at least four generations born at the time of India’s independence and later, the black Western jacket signalled not just British colonial domination but simply a sense of authority or an attitude. In that earlier significance, the choice was not between the East and the West conflict, but between an elite and a commoner.