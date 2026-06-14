Faithline | Voyage through belief

It’s 43°C in Delhi-NCR, and the mind turns to holiday encounters as a diversion. I remember a chatty pavement bookseller I met in Bali. “I think democracy is rubbish,” declared the spike-haired, sharp-eyed young man without a preamble. “Oh God,” I muttered distractedly, looking to choose a secondhand book for holiday reading, since I’d already raced through the ones I’d brought along.

“Talk to me!” he said, pulling out a plastic chair and offering me a clove-scented ‘Sampoorna’ cigarette that I politely declined, which he then lit for himself. “Do you have an attention problem?” I said mildly, “Please talk to the Australian tourists, I’d just like to buy a book.”

“Talk to me!” he insisted. “You’re from India, aren’t you? I don’t meet many Indians. What do you think about democracy? What do you think about God? I’m Muslim, what are you?”

Clearly there was no escape except to leave, and I so wanted to look at the books. I extracted a yet-unread Joanna Trollope title lurking between the best-sellers and was pleased to spot Vikram Seth, Amitav Ghosh and, God bless us all, Malgudi Days. Also, something promisingly titled, The Revenge of the Middle-aged Woman, except that I wasn’t interested. Not when I’d gone snorkelling, explored Borobudur, scampered up and down green Indonesian hillsides and cooled off in boulder-strewn rivers that looked like our Betwa and Shipra.