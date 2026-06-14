Unfinished business of education

Our education system fails to identify a child's strengths and weaknesses and to encourage him or her to explore knowledge beyond the classroom. A uniform, tailor-made education system with a rigid textbook-and-exam-centric regime does not cater to the diverse attributes of children. This stands in stark contrast to children's multifarious learning capacities. The system prioritises rote memorisation and uniform content delivery over experiential learning, play, inquiry, arts, practical skills, ethical reasoning and real-world problem-solving. This ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach ignores individual interests, learning styles, paces and talents, funnelling students toward high-stakes exams like the Joint Entrance Examination and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. The result is widespread stress, anxiety, disengagement and career mismatches. NEP 2020 seeks to address this through multidisciplinary, flexible learning, reduced content load, experiential and competency-based methods and the 5+3+3+4 curricular structure. However, as of 2025-26, NEP remains largely on paper as its implementation has been uneven.

The recent revision of textbooks presents a selective and majoritarian interpretation of history and culture, marginalising diverse regional, linguistic, religious, caste, and minority perspectives. It would probably result in social division instead of promoting pluralism. Some articulations of the "Bharatiya" perspectives tend towards ideological saffronisation, erasing syncretic elements, thereby creating a culture of mismatch, especially for marginalised groups. The three-language formula has sparked resistance in non-Hindi-speaking states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, leading to withholding of central funds. Such policies highlight tensions between national integration and linguistic diversity.

Now let us deal with higher education, where chronic under-funding persists. Funds are disproportionately diverted to elite institutions while state universities crumble. This makes the NEP targets unattainable. R&D expenditure in India has been stagnating at 0.64-0.7 percent of GDP, and universities contribute only 8-9 percent of national R&D. In contrast, among the world's advanced economies, South Korea invests 4.8 percent, Israel 5.4 percent, the US 2.8 percent and China 2.1 percent.

Declining research output and global rankings further highlight these shortcomings. Research output in India grows only in quantity, while quality remains low, accompanied by brain drain and an underfunded National Research Foundation. Centralisation of the examination system, thanks to the Supreme Court as well, has eroded federalism and institutional autonomy. Apart from constant question paper leaks in high-stakes centralised examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency, such a system curtails universities’ ability to set their own admission criteria. Institutions are left with no choice but to admit students pursuant to counselling, absent curriculum flexibility and the ability to cater to disparate needs of the institution. Each university should have the freedom to set a vision for how community needs are to be served and how levels of excellence are to be achieved. Students from state boards, rural areas and regional-language mediums are put at a disadvantage. This fuels the coaching industry, putting an avoidable burden on parents and students alike. The way forward is decentralisation of the examination system through innovation and alignment with local needs.