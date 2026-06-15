Infantino's Fifa scores own goals

Welcome to the greatest show on Earth! Here the incredible acceleration of Brazil’s Vinícius Júnior destroys the backline of Morocco, there the US marquee man Christian Pulisic takes on Paraguay. The football World Cup is indeed one of the most beloved cultural phenomena of mankind.

But behind the joyous scenes and roars “gooooooal”, a different tournament comes into view. In anno 2026, the chief World Cup host drags one into the darkness of Donald Trump’s inhumane policies and Fifa’s deceit—the selling of football’s soul.

This, then, is the MAGA World Cup, lorded over by Fifa president Gianni Infantino. This is a tournament entirely of his making, because the 2018 and 2022 editions in Russia and Qatar had been awarded under his predecessor Sepp Blatter. Modest as he is, Infantino has lauded this tournament already as “the greatest event in the history of humanity”. His sales slogan—’Football unites the World’—excludes of course Somali referee Omar Artan, Iran’s members of staff and the countless supporters who have been priced out.

A day before the World Cup kicked off, at a press conference in Mexico City—his first in three years—Infantino didn’t stand up for Artan and doubled down on ticket prices. He pointedly advised the world press to “Just, you know, chill, relax.” It’s as if he feels tasked with a divine mission to provide ‘happiness to humanity’ by delivering the greatest show on Earth. Hence, the fury of raised eyebrows and a seething inside because of the media coverage he has received. At least he did not repeat his rambling speech from Qatar when he felt “like a migrant worker”.