Perils of misreading Pakistan's strategic relevance to powers

Pakistan once again finds itself amid turbulence. Political uncertainty persists, the economy underperforms, unrest remains visible in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and Balochistan, while conflict along the Afghanistan border becomes a near-permanent security challenge. Yet, despite these familiar indicators of internal fragility, one conclusion must be resisted—Pakistan is not a nation on the verge of collapse. More importantly, India can ill afford the luxury of treating Pakistan as a diminished strategic concern, as is sometimes evident in strategic commentary.

Analysis in India has often oscillated between two extremes. One prematurely predicts Pakistan’s implosion under the weight of its contradictions. The other exaggerates its importance by granting it precisely the stature sought through external alignments. Neither approach serves India’s interests.

Pakistan remains, by geography alone, one of the world’s strategically consequential states. Situated at the intersection of South Asia, Central Asia, West Asia and the Gulf approaches, it has repeatedly escaped the consequences of internal dysfunction because of location. It mattered to the West during the Cold War, became indispensable during the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan, regained centrality after 9/11 and now, amid renewed uncertainty in Iran and Afghanistan and sharpening great power competition, once again finds relevance. Pakistan’s strategic establishment has long understood that geography can compensate for governance deficits, a belief that continues to shape Islamabad’s confidence despite internal weakness.

What should concern India now is not Pakistan’s domestic disorder but the manner in which China continues to enhance Pakistan’s strategic capabilities. Reports of six Chinese-supported surveillance satellites launched by Pakistan within barely 16 months deserve comprehensive scrutiny in our strategic circles, because this represents not incremental modernisation but a structural leap in strategic capability. This is no ordinary technological cooperation. It signals deeper integration of Chinese military technology with Pakistani operational capability.