‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ drives Yogi’s madrasa overhaul

As their core political strategy, the Opposition Parties such as the Congress, Samajwadi Party, TMC, etc., have engaged with the Muslim community around emotional identity politics, with no genuine concern for their real progress, reducing them to a mere vote bank.

An example in this case is the madrasa education system in Uttar Pradesh. Trapped in rigid myopic theology and producing generations of students ill-equipped for modern society, no serious effort was ever undertaken by past regimes to reform or equip Muslim boys and girls with contemporary education and skills.

In contrast, the BJP’s development centric vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” is committed to uplifting the poor and vulnerable sections, irrespective of religion, caste, or creed. Implementing this vision, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath undertook the sensitive challenge of modernising the madrasa education system through reforms focused on ensuring transparency, quality, and employability, thereby enabling Muslim students to participate meaningfully in the state’s progress.

From vote-bank to real progress

Opposition parties have pursued appeasement and rigid identity politics in their approach towards Muslims, while sidelining substantive concerns like education, healthcare, poverty alleviation, and employment. Instead of addressing these issues, they have turned to invoking emotional identity debates around the topics of Uniform Civil Code, triple talaq, and the Shah Bano case.

In fact, opposition parties’ rule has always been marked by riots and unrest, claiming Muslim lives, such as in Hashimpura, Meerut, Bhagalpur, etc (under Congress rule), exposing the hollowness of their politics. In Uttar Pradesh too, successive regimes before 2017 employed this approach of keeping Muslims uneducated, isolated and confined within narrow traditions and rigid mindsets.