Regional parties left with two hard rows to plough

Even in an era of Congress’s near-hegemony, state-specific non-Congress parties kept their standing and not just stayed afloat—unlike the BJP’s precursor, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which groped for an identity and political shape on a post-Independence socio-political canvas awash with colours.

The socialists and their offspring challenged the Congress in daunting circumstances in northern and western India. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, the fount of social justice revolution under E V Ramasamy Periyar’s stewardship, worked towards crystallising its politics into a genre that had nothing to do with the conventional school represented by the Congress. The parties it engendered were antithetical to the Congress brand of politics, a feature that pitted the Dravida Kazhagam governments in Chennai sharply against the Centre. Jostling for space in this complex picture were Punjab’s Shiromani Akali Dal, with a pronounced tilt towards Sikhism and militancy, and Jammu and Kashmir’s National Conference.

As ‘Chanakya neeti’ kicked in and the Congress resorted to the age-old carrot-and-stick tactics, with generous lashings when necessary, some of these parties were willing to be co-opted by the Centre. With co-option came compromises under the guise of consensus building, followed by capitulation to a way of politics that ensured that at least the roots of these formations did not disintegrate.

Every now and then, spurred by popular resentment against the Congress at the Centre and the states it governed, these parties would shift shape into pressure blocs and throw the gauntlet on the Union government or constituents in a larger anti-Congress coalition. The Jana Sangh tried to find a space for itself in such formations. Its principal asset was its ideological sheet anchor, the RSS, which not only crafted a stronger opposition language than what the socialists and the inward-looking state parties could come up with, but was endowed with a huge organisational backup.