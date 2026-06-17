Lessons from making and breaking of political parties

The chain of events underscoring the pan-India impact of the West Bengal verdict refuses to halt. Some leaders are understandably worried that their parties are breaking, while some others are busy in making new ones. In such a turbulent time, what is being ignored is our abysmal neglect towards the institutionalisation of political parties—a process all democratic societies must address.

To start with, one wonders whether we really need so many political parties. Consider this: we have six national parties, 67 state parties and 2,854 registered parties unrecognised in either of the other categories. Such a bumper crop makes one thing clear: our laws make establishing a political party an unserious exercise, even promoting a frivolous approach.

Forget the also-rans; even most of the recognised national and state parties are bereft of any clear ideology, well thought-out policy perspectives, defined organisational structure and proper framework for functioning. Obviously then, questions just don’t come up about conducting regular meetings of party executive bodies, making efforts at cadre building, or organising their training. Our existing laws are silent on the ways and means of running a political party, even while making their formation almost a child’s play. No wonder then that, with the sole exception of the BJP, most other recognised political parties have faced vertical splits.

It’s insightful to understand why parties break. Heavy dependence on a single dynasty, lack of any ideology or a sense of purpose, deterioration of organisational bonding and, above all, the absence of deterrence to defection in the form of popular opinion are the factors responsible. India is no exception in this—these factors are at play in almost the entire democratic world.