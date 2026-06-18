No need to reinvent wheels modern tech

The US government’s recent directive restricting Anthropic from allowing its foreign customers to use Claude’s most advanced models reset a pecking order. Where India stood in that order could be gleaned even earlier from the now-rescinded Artificial Intelligence Diffusion Rule that the US Bureau of Industry and Security had issued in January 2025. It placed India on the second tier of access, clubbing it with third-tier China for validation of end use. Hence, it has been clear for a while that India needs to seriously re-evaluate its strategies for accessing state-of-the-art technologies and for developing tech sovereignty in a restricted landscape.

Even when provided whole-heartedly, tech transfers have traditionally not gone past making a version of the product the transfer came with. For example, India received knowhow to make Mig-21 fighter jets, but still needed to buy Mig-25, Mig-27 and Mig-29. Tech transfers for Mig-29 and Sukhoi-30MKI played a minimal role in getting the indigenous Kaveri jet engine off the ground. This shows that in the name of transfer of technology, India has ended up getting only transfer of manufacturing.

Tech transfers are never complete, as tacit knowledge is almost impossible to transfer. A healthy transfer would allow subsequent advanced versions be built from the learnt knowledge. Thus, the best way to procure a foreign technology is to buy the company or business unit that owns the technology.

Examples for this do exist. During the pandemic days, Rolls-Royce sold its stake in the Spanish ITP Aero, which makes jet engines for Rafale’s competitor, the Eurofighter Typhoon. Along with other capabilities, ITP Aero also built the Eurojet EJ200 engine, an upgraded variant of which (EJ230) it bid for the Tejas Mark II project, though it lost the order to General Electric’s F414. Eventually, ITP Aero was bought for €1.7 billion—a pittance in the context of its strategic importance and the industry—by an American private equity group.