Rescuing more, recovering less

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, now in its 10th year, is perhaps India’s most consequential market reform for resolving corporate distress and reallocating resources from failed enterprises to more efficient hands. Since its inception, the code has resolved stress of more than 4,400 companies, rescuing around 1,400 through resolution plans and sending the rest into liquidation.

The proportion of companies rescued has steadily improved: from 16 percent in 2017-18 to 48 percent in 2025-26. This is a significant achievement. It reflects a combination of legislative and regulatory facilitation, a consistent judicial preference for rescue over liquidation and growing institutional familiarity with the insolvency process. The IBC has undeniably converted a liquidation-first culture to one where business rescue is increasingly the norm.

Yet public discourse continues to judge the code primarily through the lens of creditor recoveries. This is conceptually misplaced. Recovery is only a by-product of insolvency resolution. The code aims to preserve enterprise value, continue viable businesses, discontinue unviable ones, reallocate capital efficiently and reinforce credit discipline. An excessive fixation on haircuts obscures these larger goals.

Even within the recovery debate, the metrics commonly used are often misleading. Official statistics place creditor realisation at roughly above 31 percent of admitted claims, while the World Bank estimates recovery in India at 72 cents to a dollar. The divergence reflects methodological differences. Both approaches compare recoveries against admitted claims, a benchmark detached from economic reality.