Measuring diplomacy by outcomes rather than applause

The most revealing moment of the Modi-Trump meeting at the G7 summit in Évian was not the absence of the famous embrace that has come to symbolise their relationship. Nor was it Donald Trump’s familiar shower of praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It was a single sentence spoken by Modi before the meeting.”The world does not suffer from a shortage of resources. It suffers from a shortage of trust.” At first hearing, it sounded like a general observation about international affairs. Yet in the context of recent events, it was difficult not to hear something deeper.

The meeting itself was never primarily about repairing India-US relations or engineering a dramatic reset. It was about managing a relationship that has become more complicated at a moment when the strategic landscape around India is being reshaped.

The international environment is changing rapidly. West Asia is in flux. The possibility of an end to the Iran conflict raises questions about the future balance of power in the region. Europe appears increasingly peripheral to the most consequential diplomatic conversations. China continues to expand its influence while remaining largely absent from the frontlines of crisis management. And the US under Donald Trump is speaking a language that many of its partners are finding increasingly unfamiliar.