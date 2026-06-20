Trump’s war & peace: Now you see it, now you don't

The outpouring of vitriol is unabated. Finance minister Bezalel Smotrich wants Israel to ‘open the gates of hell’ in Lebanon. Another minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, a key ally of Benjamin Netanyahu, poured bile telling the US that the “security of our citizens are not forfeit”. He also called for an end to the “ping-pong” and said, “You don’t win with measured responses and restraint—you need to go berserk.”

The diatribe of Israeli ministers going berserk didn’t go unchecked. US Vice President J D Vance read the riot act, chapter and verse. Defending the peace deal, he asked, “What is your exact proposal? You’re a country of 9 million people. You can’t just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have.” Vance also warned, “If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have left anywhere ‌in the entire world.”

The architecture of the agreement has troubling faultlines. On Lebanon, for instance, two parties signed it but the third party—the one bombing Lebanon—is not a signatory! Netanyahu ruled out any immediate withdrawal from Lebanon, saying that Israel’s forces would remain there “for as long as necessary”. He can say so because the deal is not binding on him. It is moot if Trump can prevail over Netanyahu.

The opening of the Hormuz Strait is riveted by confusion. There are 250 tankers and over 300 ships waiting for clearance of mines and clearance from insurers. The MoU says Iran will allow passage for vessels with no charge for 60 days. While Iran says there will be a fee after 60 days, on which the MoU is silent. The MoU says Iran will consult Oman and others to define the future of the strait. Iran has already initiated steps for fee-based passage. A Lloyd’s report states Iran has introduced mandatory insurance for all vessels transiting the strait.