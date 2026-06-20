When football spotlights the voiceless

When Curaçao’s football team played their opening match of the Fifa World Cup last Sunday, what mattered most was not the scoreline. They lost 1-7 to mighty Germany. But for one evening, a Caribbean island of just 150,000 people shared football’s grandest stage with one of the sport’s superpowers.

Until then, few outside the Caribbean had ever heard of Curaçao, a constituent country of the Kingdom of the Netherlands that is not among the 193 member states of the United Nations. Yes, for 90 minutes, Curaçao players represented their people before a global audience measured in billions.

The 2026 World Cup has highlighted a curious fact—football recognises a broader range of human communities than the international political system does. Fifa has 211 member associations, 18 more than the UN. Those additional members include territories, dependencies and communities whose political status may be disputed, ambiguous or unresolved, but whose identities are no less real.

Millions live in territories that possess distinct histories, institutions and aspirations, yet have little or no direct voice in global affairs. The UN remains one of humanity’s most ambitious political projects. But admission to it has never been determined solely by legal criteria. Recognition is ultimately political. Powerful states and geopolitical rivalries often decide who gets a seat.