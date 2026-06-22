A just way to handle a rejection

Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan’s nomination for a Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh was rejected by the returning officer (RO). Consequently, all the three seats from the state that were up for grabs were declared as won by BJP candidates. Thus, one seat that was otherwise legitimately due to the Congress was grabbed by the ruling alliance.

Can an RO invalidate a candidature to Rajya Sabha on the ground of non-disclosure of a case of which no court has taken cognisance? And if an officer does so, perhaps under pressure or temptation, is it that even the Supreme Court cannot promptly set it right because of the bar for interference in electoral matters? These pivotal questions arose when a Bench consisting of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Atul S Chandurkar dismissed the petition moved by Natarajan.

She had been issued a notice by a Telangana court under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The allegation against her was not of any overt act. A woman had alleged that, as the All-India Congress Committee’s officer in charge, Natarajan had failed to take organisational action against a person accused of attempting to molest her. The Telangana court that issued the notice, however, did not take cognisance of the case, whose non-disclosure led to the rejection of Natarajan’s candidature. It was recently reported that the Telangana court has returned the complaint.

The disclosure of cases during nomination is mandated by Section 33A of the Representation of the People Act (RP Act), 1951, read with Form 26 of the affidavit in support of candidature. The Act says that when a charge is framed for an offence punishable for two years or more, one needs to state it. At any rate, in Natarajan’s case, even cognisance was not taken.