Where the mind is not without fear

Every year, more than 8.4 lakh people die globally from health conditions linked to toxic workplaces. According to the International Labour Organization, psychosocial risks at work—long hours, job insecurity, bullying and harassment—cause these deaths through cardiovascular disease and mental illness. The ILO also found that 35 percent of workers worldwide work more than 48 hours a week and 23 percent have faced some form of violence or harassment at work. These statistics appear to concern factories, offices and corporations. However, they are also increasingly visible in academia, which should instead embody precisely the opposite values.

Earlier this year, the death by suicide of an assistant professor at AIIMS Bhopal attracted national attention after allegations of workplace harassment, professional humiliation and administrative pressure surfaced. Family and colleagues cited severe mental distress, raising questions about whether authorities had acted on earlier concerns. The National Human Rights Commission’s intervention reframed the tragedy as a governance failure, underscoring that faculty burnout, workplace bullying and mental health crises are institutional, not individual, problems.

If the AIIMS episode exposed the human costs of toxic institutional environments, developments across universities show how such environments are created. During a recent visit to a prestigious university, I learned that faculty members were required to record every exit from campus in a register: time out, destination, purpose and time back. It is not an isolated example. Across many Indian universities, biometric attendance, excessive documentation, CCTV monitoring and digital tracking are increasingly shaping everyday work life. These measures are usually justified in the language of accountability and professionalism. In practice, they often function as instruments of control.