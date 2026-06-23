Kicking down the AI ladder

Dario Amodei knows his audience well. A reference to The Lord of the Rings is an easy way to get people in tech to listen. In his latest policy note, he invoked the indolence of Treebeard to urge quicker action on global artificial intelligence regulation. If only he also recalled J R R Tolkien's larger comment on unchecked power and environmental destruction. Nearly at the same time, economics writer Martin Wolf called for a US-China ‘AI disarmament treaty’ invoking Cold War language.

Amodei, in particular, seems to want to position himself as the Oppenheimer of our time. But unlike Oppenheimer’s change of heart after the atomic bomb, Amodei’s warning comes at a time when his company Anthropic seeks a trillion-dollar valuation in an upcoming stock listing.

Those calling most loudly for restraint on AI are the ones who built without it and will continue to benefit from it. One only needs to go back to 1968 when the nuclear non-proliferation treaty was hailed as an arms control achievement. The NPT limited proliferation, but entrenched the privileges of the existing nuclear powers. Decades later, the treaty’s Article VI commitments to disarmament remain unfulfilled.

Quite similarly, led by a handful of American companies, AI has acquired fearsome capabilities without much regulatory oversight. As this lead hardens into pre-eminence, the conversation is conveniently moving towards frameworks, guardrails and cooperation.