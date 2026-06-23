The spectacular self-goals of Trumponomics

Apologists for the US administration claim that it is seeking to ‘disrupt’ existing geopolitical and economic norms for the good. Yet the last 17 months have made a convincing case for the nostalgic advantages of status quo. Inverting Shakespeare’s Polonius, if the Trump administration’s measures be method, there is madness in it.

The administration wants lower inflation, but wars, tariffs, trade restrictions and sanctions are pushing up costs and increasing price pressures. It wants lower energy prices, but initiating hostilities in the Gulf, which reduced oil and gas supplies, was unhelpful for that aim. While war is good for US energy exporters, it overlooks that the US imports certain oil products. American prices have actually gone up at a higher rate than in other countries because they have greater flexibility to manage rises—for example, by reducing fuel taxes.

The Trump administration is talking up the prospects of increasing US oil production. But shale oil producers, the main source of new supply, have proved reluctant, wanting greater certainty about future prices. They require a price between $60 and $80 a barrel to drill profitably. Given Trump’s desire to get prices down to reverse sliding approval ratings and assist the Republicans in the upcoming mid-term elections, producers have chosen not to invest and use the windfall profits to reduce their debt or reward shareholders.

Trump expects the Gulf Cooperation Council members to invest in the US and finance his Peace Board. But the war and lower oil prices, if they hold, are damaging to their economies and reduce available surpluses. The US is also pursuing an intermittent trade war with Mexico and Canada, its largest sources of crude imports, ignoring that US refineries are set up to process these grades and would need alternative suppliers or costly retooling its operations.