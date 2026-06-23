Why India and Europe need to realise their potential

For nearly two decades, every India-Europe summit, business forum and strategic dialogue has ended with the same conclusion: the relationship holds enormous potential. That is precisely the problem. Relationships that are genuinely strategic should not be measured by their potential. They should be measured by their outcomes.

The uncomfortable truth is that while the world has changed dramatically, India-EU relations have often remained trapped in a vocabulary developed for a different era. We continue to speak of cooperation, shared values and untapped opportunities even as the foundations of the global economy are being fundamentally rewritten.

What we are witnessing today is not merely a period of economic turbulence. It is the most significant geoeconomic realignment since the end of the Cold War.

Trade is being weaponised. Supply chains are being weaponised. Energy is being weaponised. Technology is being weaponised. Even access to critical minerals is increasingly becoming an instrument of strategic competition.

In short, we are entering an era defined by the weaponisation of dependence. This marks a profound departure from the assumptions that underpinned the post-war economic order. Institutions such as the World Trade Organization were built on the belief that economic interdependence would promote stability. Dependence was viewed as a source of peace.

Today, many nations see dependence differently. They see it as vulnerability. They have discovered that dependence creates leverage, and leverage creates power. The result is a world becoming less universal and more transactional, less rules-based and more riskbased. For both India and Europe, this creates challenges. But it also creates an extraordinary opportunity.