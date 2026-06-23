Why India and Europe need to realise their potential

For nearly two decades, every India-Europe summit, business forum and strategic dialogue has ended with the same conclusion: the relationship holds enormous potential. That is precisely the problem. Relationships that are genuinely strategic should not be measured by their potential. They should be measured by their outcomes.
The uncomfortable truth is that while the world has changed dramatically, India-EU relations have often remained trapped in a vocabulary developed for a different era. We continue to speak of cooperation, shared values and untapped opportunities even as the foundations of the global economy are being fundamentally rewritten.
What we are witnessing today is not merely a period of economic turbulence. It is the most significant geoeconomic realignment since the end of the Cold War.
Trade is being weaponised. Supply chains are being weaponised. Energy is being weaponised. Technology is being weaponised. Even access to critical minerals is increasingly becoming an instrument of strategic competition.
In short, we are entering an era defined by the weaponisation of dependence. This marks a profound departure from the assumptions that underpinned the post-war economic order. Institutions such as the World Trade Organization were built on the belief that economic interdependence would promote stability. Dependence was viewed as a source of peace.
Today, many nations see dependence differently. They see it as vulnerability. They have discovered that dependence creates leverage, and leverage creates power. The result is a world becoming less universal and more transactional, less rules-based and more riskbased. For both India and Europe, this creates challenges. But it also creates an extraordinary opportunity.
Why India and Europe matter to each other
The complementarity is obvious. Europe brings capital, technology, research capabilities and industrial expertise. India brings scale, talent, demand and growth. Yet neither side has fully adjusted its thinking.
India, meanwhile, has changed beyond recognition. Twenty years ago, India was viewed as a future opportunity. Today, it is a present reality. It remains the world's fastest-growing major economy, is on track to become the third-largest economy in the world and possesses one of the most sophisticated digital public infrastructure ecosystems ever created. More importantly, it represents one of the few major sources of future global demand.
Europe still occasionally approaches India through the lens of development assistance, sustainability conditionalities and regulatory instruction. India, for its part, sometimes remains excessively defensive, viewing European initiatives primarily through the prism of market access disputes and compliance burdens. Both approaches belong to the past.
Both are searching for trusted partners that can contribute growth, scale and dynamism, which is why the future relationship must be built on co-creation rather than prescription.
The Mother of all Deals
The signing of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement - described by many as the "mother of all deals" - marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of a far more important one. Negotiating the agreement was difficult; implementing it effectively will be even harder.
At a time when the global economy is fragmenting into competing spheres of influence, the effective implementation of the FTA will determine whether India and Europe become genuine economic partners or merely remain strategic admirers of one another.
The next phase in implementing will require mechanisms, not merely meetings. Joint platforms for infrastructure financing, green industrialisation, technology partnerships and supply-chain resilience must move from concept papers to actual projects. Most importantly, both sides must learn to manage disagreements more intelligently.
Differences will persist on carbon border adjustment measures, industrial policy, digital regulation, sustainability standards and market access. Mature partnerships are not defined by the absence of disagreements. They are defined by the ability to prevent disagreements from defining the relationship.
Beyond the FTA – Building for the Future
Trade, while very important, does not define the entire gamut of the relationship. Huge opportunities exist for both India and the EU, to make the next decade a huge win-win to both sides.
Nowhere is this more evident than in the green transition. Europe possesses many of the technologies required to decarbonize the global economy. India possesses the scale necessary to make those technologies commercially viable. The success of the energy transition will not be determined in conference halls or policy papers. It will be determined through deployment at scale. Whether in renewable energy, green hydrogen, battery ecosystems or transmission infrastructure, India represents one of the world's largest implementation opportunities.
The same logic applies to infrastructure more broadly. India is undertaking one of the largest infrastructure transformations in human history. Ports, airports, logistics corridors, industrial clusters, digital infrastructure and urban development are being built at unprecedented speed. European engineering, finance and technology can play a significant role in this transformation.
Technology offers another area of convergence. Europe has emerged as a global leader in trusted governance and regulation. India has become a global leader in digital delivery at scale. Combining European expertise in governance with India's experience in implementation could help establish new frameworks for artificial intelligence, digital identity, cybersecurity and cross-border digital services.
Bridges not Blocs
The traditional West is no longer the sole centre of economic gravity. New centres of power are emerging across Asia, Africa and the wider Global South. In this environment, influence will increasingly belong to those capable of building bridges rather than blocs.
India does not seek to join one camp against another. Europe increasingly understands that strategic autonomy requires diversified partnerships rather than exclusive alignments. That creates a rare convergence.
The twenty-first century will not be built by those who retreat behind walls. Nor will it be shaped by those who endlessly discuss potential while others shape reality. The moment has arrived to demonstrate what India and Europe can do together.
(Views are personal)
Shishir Priyadarshi,
Chairman, Chintan Foundation,
New Delhi.