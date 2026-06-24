Politicians changing colours leave people without power

Beginning with the defections of AAP Rajya Sabha MPs, followed by Trinamool Congress MPs from West Bengal and now members of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) from Maharashtra, Indian politics appears to be entering a new phase. These developments cannot be understood merely through the conventional lens of political defection or routine party-hopping. Defections have always existed in Indian politics. Governments have fallen because of them, parties have split and political loyalties have often proved more fluid than ideological commitments. What we are witnessing today seems qualitatively different. It is less an episodic phenomenon and more a systematic political project.
The public narrative surrounding these developments often celebrates the strategic brilliance of those orchestrating them. Political managers at the apex of the BJP are frequently portrayed as master tacticians, capable of expanding their party’s footprint even in regions where electoral success remains difficult. Their ability to attract legislators from rival parties is presented as evidence of superior organisational capacity, political foresight and electoral acumen. In contemporary language, this is often described as successful “political management”.
However, the question before us is not whether such manoeuvres are strategically effective, because they clearly are for the party causing it in the short run. The more important question is whether they strengthen or weaken the democratic character of the Republic in the longer run. Politics cannot be evaluated solely through the prism of celebrating dominance without caring for the cost involved in it. A democracy must also be judged by the degree to which it respects and reflects the will of its citizens.
Every election represents a compact between voters and political representatives. Citizens do not merely vote for individuals; they vote for parties, programmes, alliances, ideologies and visions of governance. In parliamentary democracies, candidates derive much of their legitimacy from the political platforms on which they contest elections. When voters choose a particular party or alliance, they are expressing a preference that extends beyond the personal attributes of an individual candidate.
This is why large-scale defections carry consequences that extend far beyond the careers and ambitions of individual politicians. They alter the meaning of electoral outcomes without regard to the will of the people who elected them. A mandate secured under one political banner is effectively transferred to another, and the voter who believed that her vote would strengthen a particular party, ideology or alliance discovers that it has ultimately contributed to the expansion of a political formation she may have consciously sought to oppose. What was presented to the electorate at the time of the election is thus transformed after the election. The electorate’s judgement is effectively reinterpreted without the electorate’s consent, weakening the connection between popular choice and political outcome that lies at the heart of representative democracy.
The defenders of such political realignments often argue that elected representatives are free individuals and should have the liberty to change their political affiliations. In a purely legal sense, this argument may have merit, also because democracies cannot function through rigid coercion. Political beliefs evolve, parties change course and legislators may genuinely conclude that their interests or convictions are better served elsewhere. Yet democracy is not merely a legal arrangement. It is also a moral and political relationship between citizens and those who represent them. The question is not whether legislators possess the legal right to change sides but the question is whether the repeated and systematic reconfiguration of electoral mandates respects the spirit of democratic representation.
The frequency and scale of contemporary defections raise legitimate concerns. When isolated instances become a recurring pattern, citizens are entitled to ask whether political competition is increasingly shifting from persuading voters to acquiring elected representatives. Electoral contests are meant to be the primary mechanism through which political power changes hands. If power can be expanded significantly after elections through the systematic absorption of legislators from rival parties, then the centrality of the electoral process itself begins to diminish.
The consequences of this trend extend beyond immediate political calculations and perhaps the greatest casualty is public trust. Democracy depends not only on institutions but also on belief; a belief that participation matters, that votes have meaning, and that electoral outcomes will broadly reflect the choices citizens make at the ballot box. When voters repeatedly witness elected representatives abandoning the platforms on which they sought support, cynicism inevitably deepens.
Citizens begin to ask uncomfortable questions. Does ideology matter? Do political promises matter? Does voting itself matter if the composition of legislatures can be substantially altered after elections? Such doubts may not immediately threaten democratic institutions, but they gradually erode the democratic culture on which those institutions depend. Over time, this erosion weakens the legitimacy of electoral outcomes and unsettles the basic trust that gives democracy its stability. One can only hope that this chain of questioning never reaches its logical extreme—the point where people begin to ask whether elections are needed at all.
The danger is particularly acute in a society as diverse as India. Indian democracy has historically accommodated a remarkable range of political voices, regional aspirations, linguistic identities, and ideological traditions. Regional parties, in particular, have played an important role in deepening federalism and ensuring that local concerns find representation within national politics. The rise of these parties reflected the recognition that democracy flourishes when power is dispersed rather than concentrated.
Large-scale defections can undermine this pluralistic character as they do not merely weaken individual parties; they can alter the balance of political representation itself. When opposition parties are systematically depleted through defections, electoral competition becomes less robust. Democracy requires majority governments, but it also requires strong opposition. History offers many examples of democratic systems that retained their formal institutional structures while gradually losing their substantive democratic vitality. Elections continued to be held, legislatures continued to meet, and constitutions remained in force. Yet the capacity of citizens to meaningfully influence political outcomes diminished over time. The erosion was often subtle rather than dramatic. Let us never forget that democratic decline rarely begins with the abolition of elections. More often than not, it begins with the weakening of the institutions and norms that make elections meaningful.
The issue, therefore, is not the fate of any particular party. It is not about AAP, Trinamool Congress or Shiv Sena (UBT) alone. Nor is it merely about the BJP. Parties rise and fall; alliances form and dissolve and such changes are intrinsic to democratic politics. The deeper issue concerns the relationship between electoral mandates and political power. If that relationship becomes increasingly tenuous, the legitimacy of democratic governance itself may come under strain.
In this context, the recent wave of defections should prompt reflection across the political spectrum. The question is not who benefits today, for political fortunes are rarely permanent. The real question is what kind of democratic culture India wishes to nurture for the future. When electoral mandates are repeatedly reconfigured after elections, democracy risks being reduced to little more than a contest of acquisition. The institutions remain, procedures continue, and the language of democracy survives. Yet something essential begins to hollow out beneath the surface. One hesitates to sound ominous, but the sense of an unsettling knock at the door is hard to ignore.
Manoj Kumar Jha | Member of Rajya Sabha and national spokesperson, RJD
(Views are personal)