Politicians changing colours leave people without power

Every election represents a compact between voters and political representatives. Citizens do not merely vote for individuals; they vote for parties, programmes, alliances, ideologies and visions of governance. In parliamentary democracies, candidates derive much of their legitimacy from the political platforms on which they contest elections. When voters choose a particular party or alliance, they are expressing a preference that extends beyond the personal attributes of an individual candidate.

This is why large-scale defections carry consequences that extend far beyond the careers and ambitions of individual politicians. They alter the meaning of electoral outcomes without regard to the will of the people who elected them. A mandate secured under one political banner is effectively transferred to another, and the voter who believed that her vote would strengthen a particular party, ideology or alliance discovers that it has ultimately contributed to the expansion of a political formation she may have consciously sought to oppose. What was presented to the electorate at the time of the election is thus transformed after the election. The electorate’s judgement is effectively reinterpreted without the electorate’s consent, weakening the connection between popular choice and political outcome that lies at the heart of representative democracy.

The defenders of such political realignments often argue that elected representatives are free individuals and should have the liberty to change their political affiliations. In a purely legal sense, this argument may have merit, also because democracies cannot function through rigid coercion. Political beliefs evolve, parties change course and legislators may genuinely conclude that their interests or convictions are better served elsewhere. Yet democracy is not merely a legal arrangement. It is also a moral and political relationship between citizens and those who represent them. The question is not whether legislators possess the legal right to change sides but the question is whether the repeated and systematic reconfiguration of electoral mandates respects the spirit of democratic representation.

The frequency and scale of contemporary defections raise legitimate concerns. When isolated instances become a recurring pattern, citizens are entitled to ask whether political competition is increasingly shifting from persuading voters to acquiring elected representatives. Electoral contests are meant to be the primary mechanism through which political power changes hands. If power can be expanded significantly after elections through the systematic absorption of legislators from rival parties, then the centrality of the electoral process itself begins to diminish.