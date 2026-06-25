Healing a heating world, with ear to the ground

The capacity for planetary resilience is also receding. Earth overshoot day (EOD) represents the date in any year’s calendar when the planet has exhausted its capacity to regenerate natural resources that have been depleted that year by the actions of humans and other living forms. When that date arrives before yearend, the planet is forced to consume its reserves, thereby generating greenhouse gases that lead to further global warming. In 1970, the EOD was recorded as December 30. In 2025, EOD was estimated to be July 24. This means that Earth had to live for over 160 days last year in a period of ‘ecological overdraft’, burning up its reserves. The EOD showed a favourable trend only during the Covid-19 pandemic, when human activity was greatly limited.

A divided world is still squabbling over owning responsibility for this crisis and fails to make earnest commitments for mitigation. As the planet boils, attention has shifted to adaptation. Both mitigation and adaptation require financial and technical resources. High-income countries, which have been the main culprits for causing this crisis, are not generous in providing support to low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) which will bear the brunt of climate change consequences in the foreseeable future.

When LMICs seek to accelerate renewable energy production, they are impeded by low grid capacity for uptake and distribution. While solar panels and wind turbines run entirely on renewable sources, fossil fuels are heavily involved in their manufacturing, transportation and grid backup. Hence, transition to a non-fossil-fuel dependent energy economy will take some time. The planet cannot wait till then.

Amidst all these debates and discords, a key problem solver has been overlooked. It is the planet itself. It is a veteran of survival, having survived five mass extinctions to create and sustain life in its myriad forms. Left to its resources, without destructive human interference, the planet can create enough green cover to cool human habitat and make life tolerable.