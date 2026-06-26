Traipsing down to road to Trumpville

Furthermore, Indian immigrants were placed in shackles and flown to India in military aircraft—an act against which the Indian foreign ministry “strongly registered” its concern. In his use of inappropriate language and his implementation of strong-arm actions, Trump certainly left Hoover far behind.

While imposing tariffs on Liberation Day, Trump naively ignored the fact that global value chains now dominate production. When he imposed tariffs on steel and aluminium in his first term, downstream US industries suffered significantly, resulting in a $3.5 billion loss in 2021. There was no evidence of American manufacturers ‘reshoring’ their units following the 2025 tariffs. American manufacturing construction spending actually declined by 21 percent from mid-2024, bringing down industrial output; if there was any growth, it was primarily in AI data centres and power infrastructure.

The 2018-19 tariff increases had resulted in a spate of retaliatory duties, the brunt of which was borne by American agriculture. Between mid-2018 and the end of 2019, agricultural exports declined by $27 billion, with China accounting for 95 percent of the loss in export value. The Penn Wharton Budget Model estimates that the Liberation Day tariffs will reduce long-run GDP by 6 percent and lower US wages by 5 percent. According to this study, a middle-income household would face a lifetime loss of $22,000.

Additionally, the 2025 tariffs pushed up inflation and poverty. Because tariffs act as indirect taxes that reduce real household purchasing power, they drove the cost of living significantly higher. The Budget Lab estimated that the 2025 tariffs alone would increase the number of Americans living in poverty by between 6.5 lakh and 8.75 lakh, including up to 3.75 lakh children.

Fortunately, the US Supreme Court, in Learning Resources vs Trump, struck down the tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, ruling that the statute did not empower the President to set tariffs unilaterally. This angered Trump, who turned to Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 and imposed 10 percent tariffs ad valorem on all countries.

The US Court of International Trade struck down this action, but the tariffs continue to be collected on the strength of a stay obtained from the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. However, these tariffs can remain in place only for 150 days, until July 24. He has also initiated action under Section 301, but this can be used only for individual tariffs and involves a long-drawn-out process.