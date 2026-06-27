The mystery of Bengal’s missing football hysteria

Is anyone even watching football in Bengal? For the first time in living memory, a World Cup is on but something is missing. A certain festive noise, a collective hum of frenzy that always rises in the East in sync with the event’s arrival. All the old clock towers in Calcutta would rumble to a stop for a month. A spell of magic would descend on drab alleyways and crowded trams. Conversations would go from animated to supercharged. Bets would be placed. Friends would fall out.

But there would be a sense of community in things that went unsaid. With each dazzling dribble and pass by the sorcerers of soccer, it was as if a world-historical moment was unfolding. If Brazil won, it was as if colonialism itself was being defeated and humanity was winning. There was hope.

The spectacle this time is very different. The gentle denizens of Bengal are too preoccupied. On what order of magnitude is the disturbance of equilibrium to be measured? The fact that they cannot bring their minds to focus on their beloved football is a fairly good yardstick.

Only those unfamiliar with Bengal would think that to be a trivial symptom. Those who know, they know. It’s a sign that the primary field of consciousness is too crammed with events that call for urgent attention.

For sport to be able to carry the meaning of life, for it to be able to bring vicarious fulfilment of desire, for it to spin magic, everything else has to stay equal. The ground beneath one’s feet must be stable, the sky must be blue, the morning fishmongers must go about with their singsong hollers.