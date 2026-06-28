Faithline | Finding the oasis of calm

A classical instance of accepting reality and deciding to do something about it is the verse where Dasaratha decides to make Rama the crown prince; when grey hair, as though to pre-empt Kaikeyi, appears at his ears like old age whispering, “I am coming.” This is from Kalidasa’s Raghuvamsa 12: 2: “Tam karnamoolamaagatya/ Palitacchadmana jara/ Kaikeyisankayevaaha/ Rameshreernyasyataamiti.

I don’t have a clue about how the armed forces, the police and the paramilitary stay calm through ‘alarums and excursions’, meaning the chaos they repeatedly face. It takes a level of training not available to civilians. But we do know that the Buddha’s secret of being detached even while staying connected to a bad-tempered, stressed-out world was to breathe. Prana, the difference between being dead and alive. To train the mind, which jumps about like a monkey, the ancient yogic method that the Buddha himself is known to have practised is Anapanasati or mindfulness of breathing. The ‘pole’ of breathing in and breathing out is what we ‘tie’ our mind to, which detaches us from difficulties outside. This personal method is actually doable in everyday life. The next time we want to throw a (wholly justified) hissy fit, we may like to try it.

Cheerful company can also help us develop a good attitude. No real friends? Let’s try books. What is reading but silent conversation, asked the 18th-19th century English essayist Charles Lamb. He’s worth reading even today for a new millennium Indian, because he speaks of things that people always need. Of these, would you agree that the gift of perspective is the best gift of all, because it puts our tiny lives into proportion and gives us a rock to stand on? I’d call it good religion.

Many bad things happened to Charles Lamb, but he tried to stay cheerful and admit laughter and the love of friends into his life despite its bleakness. He kept his sense of fun and gladness. Such people, whoever they are, cannot but encourage us.



Here’s what he wrote once in reply to a downcast letter from his friend Robert Lloyd: “O, Robert, I don’t know what you call sweet. Honey and honeycomb, roses and violets, are yet in the earth. The sun and moon yet reign in Heaven, and the lesser lights keep up their pretty twinklings. Meats and drinks, sweet sights and sweet smells, a country walk, spring and autumn, follies and repentance, quarrels and reconcilements, have all a sweetness by turns. Good humour and goodnature, friends at home that love you, and friends abroad that miss you—you possess all these things, and more innumerable, and these are all sweet things. You may extract honey from everything.”