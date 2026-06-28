Heeding history so that we avoid repeating it

We claim antiquity as our natural partner. And of course it is. But we will be hard put for an answer if told and asked, ‘Yes, you are unquestionably ancient, perhaps among the oldest if not the oldest… but, by that token, are you the wisest, the most exemplary in the matter, say, of how you treat women, children, the numerically weak?’

If we were further asked to speak the bitter truth about the status of human rights in our country, the honest majority among us will admit our record is dismal. The smart minority among us, however, will proceed to point to our great motto that tells us ‘Truth alone triumphs’. But if reminded of simpler home truths like our record on the prevention of custodial torture, the number and class or caste profile of undertrials, the right to free thought and expression, the smart will invoke the vile record of the British Raj in these matters to show how we have emerged from those horrific times.

The testimony of history works with us when the villain is of foreign origin. The theatre of legends and the chiaroscuro of myths is more congenial when it comes to the report card of hard facts.

The nasty national Emergency promulgated in 1975 by a hapless President of India at the instance of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was a hard fact. Hard as nails. We were in a kind of denial, an obligatory denial, when that fact was upon us. Poor learners that we are, we threw all teachings of public policy and political ethics to the winds, and for nearly two years, wallowed in half-truths, untruths and make-believe.