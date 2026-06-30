Dangerous shift in the onus to prove citizenship

The ministry of external affairs says that a passport issued to a person by the Republic of India is only a travel document, not a proof of citizenship. That it is also a travel document is not in doubt. Neither Aadhaar, nor an Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or, for that matter, a birth certificate—all issued by statutory authorities—provides proof of the holder’s citizenship.

Clearly, no document issued by the government of India or a statutory authority can be considered to be proof of a person’s citizenship. There are two aspects of this matter that need our attention.

First, nothing stated in a document is proof of a fact stated therein. Such facts, when challenged, have to be proved through evidence, either direct or circumstantial, before a statutory authority or a court of law. That is a fundamental principle of law.

However, there is a presumption in law that the statements of fact found in each of such documents are true unless proved otherwise. The burden of doing so is on the person challenging the authenticity of such facts. Absent that, the facts stated in these documents will be deemed to be true.

However, a passport issued by the Republic of India is of special significance. It is never issued unless the person is a citizen of India. Issuance of a passport involves an elaborate investigative procedure that is required to be followed. The authorities are required to confirm the veracity of facts stated in the application including the applicant’s date and place of birth.