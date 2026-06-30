Education, the other Shinkansen track

Little did India imagine that the Shinkansen high-speed rail network launched in Tokyo in 1964 would one day carry a million passengers a day. Even farther would have been the thought that one day the technology could be used to connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Yet today this signals the beginning of a fresh collaborative journey between India and Japan, going by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for building more high-speed rail (HSR) routes.

If history remembers the partnership only for the HSR, both would have settled for far less. For the Shinkansen, which literally means ‘new trunk line’, is not just about tracks for trains, but the starting point of new journeys too. Education is another track on which this journey can take both nations towards a mutually rewarding destination.

The strategic trust between India and Japan has a legacy that is not driven just by trade and geopolitics. There is also a strong undercurrent of their shared social values, civilisational commons and, more importantly, the contrarian demographic crossroads that bestow on them a rare complementarity.

Let’s begin with demography. Over half of India’s population today is below the age of 30. Every year, lakhs of young Indians graduate from universities to seek meaningful opportunities. On the other hand, Japan’s ageing population is threatening its might as one of the world's foremost technological powers. It is the solution to this demographic conundrum that the coming together of the two nations through an educational-civilisational mix can achieve.