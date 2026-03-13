Counting the cost of inaction

Mankind faces two stark choices: either pursue the current perilous path of unsustainable economic growth with severe economic and environmental costs, or change course and set on a path of progress and

prosperity with tremendous economic and environmental benefits.

The latest Global Environment Outlook report of the UN Environment Programme prepared by about 300 scientists from 82 countries that was released recently reveals the benefits of action in tackling the global environmental crises of climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution and land degradation.

The costs of inaction are immense. Without accelerated climate mitigation, global mean temperature rise is likely to exceed 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels in the early 2030s and exceed 2°C by the 2040s. This would cut 4 percent off annual global GDP by 2050 and 20 percent by the end of the century. Combined with biodiversity loss, this will make us more vulnerable to disasters and weather extremes as well as jeopardise human well-being and achievement of the sustainable development goals.

Air pollution is responsible for approximately 67 lakh premature deaths globally every year, entailing annual health costs of over 6 percent of global GDP in 2019 alone. Plastic pollution and mismanaged waste are responsible for an estimated 4-10 lakh deaths every year. Global land degradation is estimated to cost more than 10 percent of the annual global GDP in terms of the loss of biodiversity and ecosystem services.