In his seminal 2017 work, Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence, physicist and cosmologist Max Tegmark presented a vision of the future of intelligence, framed not as a dry technical manual, but as a cosmic drama in which humanity holds the leading role. The core message of the book is built upon a taxonomy of life’s evolution. Life 1.0, the biological stage, consists of organisms like bacteria that can neither redesign their hardware nor their software; they are slaves to the slow process of evolution. Life 2.0, the cultural stage represented by humans, can redesign its software, learning new languages, skills and values, while remaining tethered to biological hardware that takes aeons to change. Tegmark’s central thesis is that we are on the precipice of Life 3.0: a technological stage where life can redesign both its software and its hardware, effectively becoming the master of its own evolutionary destiny.

Tegmark’s primary message was one of “mindful optimism”. He argued that intelligence is a pattern of information processing that does not require a biological ‘wetware’ brain to exist. This philosophical stance led him to explore the inevitable rise of artificial general intelligence (AGI)—machines capable of performing any intellectual task as well as a human. Tegmark cautioned that the primary risk of such a system is not malevolence, but competence.

A superintelligent AI does not need to hate humanity to destroy it; it simply needs to be indifferent to us while pursuing goals that are not perfectly aligned with our own. The book served as a call to arms for “alignment research”, urging the global community to solve the technical and ethical problems of AI safety long before a superintelligence is actually created.

However, since the publication of Life 3.0, the landscape of artificial intelligence has shifted with dizzying rapidity, forcing Tegmark to significantly modify his views. While the book treated AGI as a distant, almost mythological horizon, Tegmark’s recent statements reflect a sense of profound urgency and, at times, alarm. The primary modification in his worldview concerns the speed and nature of the technology currently being developed. The sudden, explosive emergence of large language models like GPT-5 has demonstrated that an approach combining massive data with massive scale can produce behaviours that look remarkably like the ‘software redesign’ he once attributed only to the final stages of Life 3.0.