Defying AI with a little help from poetry

The head of safety at Anthropic recently quit expressing concern over developments in artificial intelligence, stating he would instead pursue poetry. Now, poetry is an interesting choice in the age of disruption. History shows that, on several occasions, poets themselves were the original disruptors. Across cultures, poetry gave rise to archetypes and narratives that captured the imagination of the people.

Today, in the age of AI, writing poetry and leveraging metaphors allow a resurgence of what is essentially human. With the use of large language models, plagiarism and ghost-writing is enabled at the flick of a finger. At such a time, creative originality is a refreshing act of assertion, a statement of purpose. Poetry, after all, calls for a deeper engagement with language and an understanding of nuance and context, something largely beyond the scope of AI systems.

Every language has evolved through cross-pollination of influences over thousands of years. Their uses as tools of communication and as repositories of knowledge and tradition have distinguished humans from other species. To most of us, the words of Ralph Waldo Emerson describing language as “fossil poetry” may carry little significance. Yet, it’s true that the original sense of language was metaphorical and offered a vivid picture into the nature of things. No wonder several traditions attribute the origin of language to the sacred and the divine.