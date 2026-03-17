Chopping and changing to deliver

Like a pack of cards shuffled and reshuffled to randomise the stack before dealing out to the players, the Election Commission of India has announced major changes to the bureaucracy in West Bengal in less than 24 hours after announcing the schedule for state’s assembly elections. Characteristically, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reacted sharply, calling it “midnight mayhem”, complaining that it flouted protocol and suggesting it will hamper administrative work. For good measure, she claimed that all officers in West Bengal worked for the state.

The ECI’s challenge in West Bengal is extreme. It has opted for a two-phase election in a state where recent elections have been held in seven and eight phases. If chopping and changing the top officials is a first step, the aggressive-yet-predictable move reeks of the now-chronic distrust between state and central institutions. It must be considered as an exercise in ensuring a level playing field to kick off a free, fair and violence-free election.

The Trinamool Congress is already tainted with a reputation of unleashing violence before and after elections. The BJP has played victim in the past. But its local leadership—from the noisy Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, to past state party president Dilip Ghosh—have warned that there will be retaliation. Ghosh has gone so far as to declare there will be more injuries than heads bandaged and legs in casts—in an obvious, oblique reference to Banerjee’s accident in 2021 after which she campaigned in a wheelchair.

For starters, Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty and Home Secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena have been moved out and are to be excluded from any position that has to do with the election process. It may not be a grudge order; the chief secretary was earlier summoned to Nirvachan Sadan in Delhi to explain why several ECI directives had not been implemented. Others on the chop-and-change list include Peeyush Pandey, who was temporarily replaced as Director General and Inspector General of Police by Siddh Nath Gupta, and Supratim Sarkar, replaced as Kolkata Police Commissioner by Ajay Kumar Nand. A statement from Nirvachan Sadan has promised more changes to follow.