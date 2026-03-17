The economic logic behind Pakistan's continued hostility

This Monday’s bombardment of a rehabilitation centre in Kabul, which killed more than 400 people, is the latest confirmation of the fact that the raison d’être of the Pakistan army is to wage war—across its borders and within. Within a year, it has fought Afghans to the west, the Baloch people within, and Indians to the east. But its history of friction with India illustrates this in the sharpest manner possible.

Both Atal Behari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh sincerely wanted to break the cycle of hostility and violence that characterised India-Pakistan relations. The 1999 Lahore bus trip, when Prime Minister Vajpayee travelled on the first Delhi-Lahore bus service to meet his counterpart, Nawaz Sharif, was an overt overture to bury the hatchet. The Agra Summit of 2001 and the ‘Srinagar handshake’ of 2003, during which he extended his hand of friendship once more to Pakistan, despite the Kargil incursion in 1999 and the attack on the Indian Parliament in 2001, were generous attempts to strike new ground.

Manmohan Singh, too, believed in a paradigm shift in our relationship with Pakistan and in finding an administrative solution to the Kashmir issue. Speaking in Amritsar in 2006, he said, “Borders cannot be redrawn, but we can work towards making them irrelevant—towards making them just lines on a map. People on both sides of the Line of Control should be able to move more freely and trade with one another.”

He established a backchannel of diplomacy with Ambassador Satinder Lamba on the Indian side speaking with Pervez Musharraf’s confidant Tariq Aziz. The rough contours of greater understanding were taking shape, involving a more porous border for free trade, a joint consultative mechanism, phased demilitarisation and greater self-governance in Kashmir on both sides of the border. Confidence-building was the name of the game. As cabinet secretary, I too was involved in part, trying to oil the wheels of trade by speeding it up through faster customs facilitation and removing bottlenecks in train movements.