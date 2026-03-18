Battle lines shifting in sands of time

The myth that the country’s south and east were virtually impregnable for the BJP has long been busted—albeit partially.

In Karnataka, the BJP is entrenched by itself and through ally Janata Dal (Secular). The JD(S), though singed by corruption charges and discredited for perpetuating dynastic rule, has a captive vote bank. In Telangana, the BJP has made considerable strides despite the incongruence in its vote shares in the 2024 Lok Sabha (35.4 percent) and 2023 Assembly (13.9 percent) polls. In Andhra Pradesh, the national party has a strong ally in the TDP. The BJP ran a coalition government in Puducherry with the All India NR Congress, a breakaway from the Congress whose leader and incumbent Chief Minister N Rangasamy quit in 2008 following differences with the Gandhis.

In the east, the BJP wrenched Odisha from the BJD in the last Assembly election and is ensconced in the state for now. In West Bengal, it has edged out the Left as the principal opposition in the legislature.

Yet, for all intents and purposes, Kerala has been a no-go for the BJP, which has just had one MLA so far, the veteran O Rajagopal. The victory of V V Rajesh as Thiruvananthapuram’s mayor last December was celebrated as a breakthrough that can provide a base to build political capital.

Given this backdrop, what’s at stake for the principal actors in next month’s state polls?