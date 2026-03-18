Science for a new trade era

With With the draft text of the India-European Union free trade agreement now public, attention must shift from the headlines to the regulatory architecture shaping India’s agricultural engagement with one of the world’s most standards-intensive markets. Its provisions span sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures, sustainable food systems (SFS), climate action, gender equality, biodiversity and marine resources, signalling deeper integration where systems credibility matters as much as tariffs.
The FTA reflects a shift from production-centric agricultural science to regulatory- and sustainability-oriented science. Competitiveness will increasingly depend on surveillance, traceability, risk-assessment, sustainability metrics and alignment with global benchmarks. For India, this places the agricultural research and innovation system, led by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, at the centre of implementation. Science, in effect, becomes trade infrastructure.
SPS credibility: Despite India’s price competitiveness in several commodities, access to the EU has often been shaped less by tariffs than by SPS requirements. Concerns over residues, pest status, disease outbreaks and approvals have shaped trade continuity.
The negotiated SPS text responds through clearer regulatory disciplines. Import approvals must rest on transparent risk assessment and scientific reasoning. Surveillance of pest and disease status and review of emergency actions reinforce this evidence-based framework. India’s emphasis on regenerative agriculture and natural farming complements this evolving regulatory direction.
Equivalence allows different regulatory systems to be accepted if they deliver comparable outcomes, shifting the focus from identical standards to demonstrable regulatory performance supported by reliable monitoring and institutional competence. Technical consultations enable structured engagement where concerns arise, including emergency measures. Their effectiveness will depend on India’s capacity to respond with coordinated technical expertise across its agricultural science institutions.
Sustainability: The sustainability provisions widen the mandate of agricultural science. The SFS chapter—the first such standalone framework in any FTA concluded by India—establishes cooperation on responsible input use, reduction of food loss and waste, antimicrobial resistance, animal welfare and sustainability across production, processing and consumption. Rather than treating sustainability as a compliance threshold, the FTA embeds dialogue, research exchange and technical cooperation within the trade architecture.
Trade and sustainable development (TSD) provisions extend this approach. Climate cooperation promotes mutually supportive trade and climate policies aligned with low-emission and climate-resilient pathways. Agriculture is both climate-sensitive and emission-relevant; stress-tolerant crops, resource-efficient production systems and adaptation across agro-climatic zones increasingly shape competitiveness.
Provisions on biodiversity and genetic resources recognise the trade relevance of sustainably managed biological resources, ecosystem valuation and access to genetic material under international frameworks. For an economy rich in plant and livestock diversity, this elevates agrobiodiversity governance, including germplasm conservation, indigenous breeds and seed systems as a trade-relevant scientific function. Cooperation on forest governance similarly highlights traceability, certification and deforestation-linked sourcing within agri-commodity supply chains.
In fisheries and aquaculture, the FTA promotes sustainable sourcing, responsible practices, capacity building and research collaboration. Given the importance of marine exports, benchmarks such as stock management, disease control and value-chain traceability increasingly shape market access. India’s fisheries research institutions therefore become central to this interface.
Gender: Gender provisions encourage cooperation on gender-disaggregated trade data, policy analysis and measures expanding women’s access to markets, finance and business networks. In the agri-food economy, where women are central to crop production, dairy, fisheries and rural enterprises, integrating women producers into formal value chains becomes both an equity and competitiveness imperative. This reinforces the importance of gender-inclusive innovation in technology design, value addition, producer organisations and digital advisory systems.
Monitoring and science: Across the SPS, SFS and TSD chapters, the FTA establishes mechanisms for technical consultation, monitoring and periodic review. Measures affecting trade are expected to draw on scientific information, international standards and collaborative research. The credibility of engagement will depend on the depth and reliability of scientific inputs, from surveillance systems and laboratories to climate analytics, biodiversity documentation and fisheries assessment.
India’s agricultural research system possesses substantial scientific depth. Yet, evolving trade architecture requires this expertise to be systematically integrated into trade implementation rather than engaged episodically. Scientific engagement must move from the margins to the core of decision-making. Institutionalised linkages between research bodies and trade policy processes are essential so regulatory preparedness evolves with global market expectations.
Sustained policy support and continued investment in agricultural research will, therefore, be critical. In that alignment lies the opportunity of the India-EU FTA—not only to expand exports, but to also strengthen the scientific foundations of India’s agricultural system for the decades ahead.
M L Jat | Director General, ICAR and Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research And Education
Smita Sirohi | ICAR National Professor and M S Swaminathan Chair
(Views are personal)