The perils of weaponising black gold

As oil prices continue to seek stability, a delinquency is reiterated—flirtatious by instinct, oil alliances often slip out of prospective marriage. The altar is disturbed again as the markets are spooked by the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz affecting a fifth of the world’s oil supply. Brent crude continues to breach new highs at $119 a barrel.

For a clearer sense of the present, we must go back a bit. In 1953, the nationalisation of Iran’s oil industry and the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company’s diminishing influence led to the complicity of Britain’s MI6 and America’s CIA in instigating a coup and ousting Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh to reinstate the Shah. The next 26 years lead to widespread discontent with the authoritarian rule of Reza Pahlavi, often accused of coercion and oppressive dictatorship. The 1979 revolution followed, sowing the seeds for decades of hostility between Iran and the West.

The current conflict isn’t limited to oil. It’s part of an attempt to reframe global power dynamics that has been on for the past few decades. After failing to deter Tehran from pursuing its nuclear programme and emboldened by a supposed euphoric oil glut, the US-Israel partnership is seeking to turn the screws on Iran again.

History shows that the weaponisation of oil has only morphed over the decades. In the 1980s’ Iran-Iraq war, Israel supported Iran, providing military equipment in a bid to avert Saddam Hussein’s victory. At the same time, the US provided significant covert support to Iraq. However, it’s now well known that the Reagan administration also facilitated a clandestine arms supply to Iran under the pretext of freeing American hostages held by its Lebanese proxy Hezbollah.